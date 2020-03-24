PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With toilet paper in short supply, some are using so-called flushable wipes. But now cities are warning that these wipes could end up clogging up pipes and wastewater treatment systems.

"Anything you can flush down the toilet, I guess you could argue is flushable. But that doesn't mean you should be flushing it down the toilet," said Nazario Prieto, assistant water services director at Phoenix's 23rd Avenue Waste Water Treatment Plant. "Flushable wipes just don't degrade the way that toilet paper does."

The 23rd Avenue plant has two machines that essentially act as strainers for wastewater. They can catch a lot of the flushable wipes that you put down the drain, but not all of them, and when they can get through, that can cause big issues for the pumps at the treatment plant. There can be issues closer to home as well.

"You can block your own private plumbing and have water back up through your toilets," Prieto said.

Even though the wipes say flushable, wastewater experts recommend just throwing them away instead.

"It becomes a maintenance nightmare for our folks," Prieto said.

And that can lead to expensive fixes.

Scottsdale to residents: Don't flush paper towels or baby wipes The City of Scottsdale is begging its residents to only flush waste and toilet paper down the toilet during the coronavirus emergency.

"When people flush wipes and other materials like paper towels or napkins, they can clog up the sewer system causing thousands of dollars in damage," said Jay Crandall, a public information officer with the City of Glendale.

Crandall says the problem has gotten worse since the coronavirus pandemic started and people began buying up toilet paper.

"City workers are seeing more bathroom wipes, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, napkins, diapers and personal hygiene products being flushed."

A reminder that the only thing that should be tossed in the toilet is toilet paper.