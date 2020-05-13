PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey announced restaurants, gyms and pools are allowed to reopen, cities around the Valley started to roll back their restrictions as well.

Peoria

Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat announced on Tuesday a three-phase plan to reopen the city, starting with city park play areas, tennis courts, pickleball courts, volleyball courts, dog parks, the skate park, playgrounds, and restrooms. They'll be available to the public starting on Saturday, May 16. Guests are encouraged to social distance and groups of more than 10 people won't be allowed. City Hall and other city facilities will open back up to the public on Monday. Some employees have already returned to work to help with the May 18 reopening. Face masks and temperature checks may be required in certain situations. Phase two will be the reopening of things like picnic facilities, splash pads and basketball gyms. No date has been set for that yet. The third phase depends on announcements from the governor and coronavirus data.

Tempe

On Wednesday, Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell announced all the city's tennis courts, pickleball courts, bike and skate parks and disc golf areas are back open. Competitors are asked to stay 6 feet apart with groups of 10 or more people still banned. Park amenities that are still closed are playgrounds, splash play areas, exercise and fitness equipment, ramadas, picnic areas, basketball courts, volleyball courts and dog parks. The City said it's working to reopen pools and other facilities "in the coming days."

Queen Creek

Also on Wednesday, the Town of Queen Creek said as of noon, all park amenities will reopen. They also encourage people to follow federal guidelines for social distancing like no groups of more than 10 people and staying 6 feet apart. At the beginning of April, the Town filled a skate park with sand to keep skaters out. Days later, the Town removed the sand on April 19 after the public's outcry.

Gilbert

With Gov. Ducey's stay-at-home order expiring on Friday, the Town of Gilbert will start reopening some of their park amenities on that same day. Freestone Recreation Center, playgrounds, courts and drinking fountains will be back open. On May 18, McQueen Park Activity Center gymnasium will reopen and on May 22, field, ramada and room rentals will once again be available. On May 23, people can start using Gilbert community pools.