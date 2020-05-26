PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every day it seems more non-essential businesses have started reopening—but one industry has yet to see a turnaround. It's child care centers.

“Feels horrible, and there’s a lot of unknown,” said Susie Sanson.

Sanson, the owner of Susie’s Mama Bear at the corner of 12 Street and Bell Road, added despite the governor’s call for Arizona to slowly reopen, child care requests are still down.

“It started dropping, then it just like free fall for a little bit,” said Sanson.

Douglas Grubenhoff with the Creative Center Early Education in Scottsdale is dealing with an even greater loss. He's seen an 80% drop in his attendance.

“Well it was a huge shocker. I gotta say a huge shocker. We just run a real skeleton crew. We cut our hours, we opened later, closed earlier,” said Grubenhoff.

Sanson said a lot of her families are opting to stay home for now. Other factors include job loss.

“I have some parents that have sent their children across the country to a relative,” said Sanson.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines limit classroom sizes to no more than 10, far below their previous capacity. That is also stressing the industry, said Grubenhoff.

“I’m owner, operator. I’m here every day, so it’s a little bit easier for guys like me. But I think the centers that are bigger, corporate-run, they might not see the numbers,” added Grubenhoff.