PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of chefs stayed busy and helped out kids in need on Monday. They are part of the Blue Watermelon Project and started to process 1,250 pounds of carrots.They'll do this each week for the next four weeks.
All of the carrots were delivered to the Phoenix Elementary School District Central Kitchen where the chefs cut them up and put them in containers.
All those vegetables will go to five central Phoenix-area school districts where thousands of children are still receiving lunch during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We care about schools. We care about kids. We care about our future and also trying to really make an impact on how children eat," said Charleen Badman with the Blue Watermelon Project.
The carrots will be distributed to about 50,000 kids during the next month.
"I think it'll be something different from what they usually get and it's helping our farmers, which is really important and we all just need to continue to help each other," said Badman.
Before schools were closed for the year, Blue Watermelon Project would help students learn about healthy eating by being involved in school gardens or in cafeterias.
The carrots came from Sun Produce Co-op, which is made up of five farms including Pinnacle Farms, Agritopia Farms, Maya's Farm and Blue Sky Organic Farms.