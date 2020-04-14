PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit Arizona businesses hard with forced closures resulting in loss of revenue. But some businesses are reinventing themselves to still be able to provide a service.

Maria Bernard of Deco Ink Designs has seen her usual business of servicing weddings come to a standstill. Now she's teaching calligraphy classes online and creating and selling 3D stencil designs and art kits for kids. She came up with the idea to sell art kits for kids when she was looking for a way to keep her children busy.

"I was inspired to create something to show that we are stronger together if we really pull together, listen, stay home and really flourish as a community," Bernard said.

Latina business coach Jessica Behena says finding a solution for a new problem is one way your business can survive any crisis.

"If you, by chance, have [customers'] phone number or their emails just send any type of phone call or text and just check in on them," Behena says. "As humans, right, we still want to maintain that connection with our clients and keep that relationship with them."

Behena suggests these three ways to transition your business:

Provide service online

Create a smaller version of your product

Fulfill a need

Some other Phoenix businesses have transitioned into creating a new service to provide for their customers and clients.

Phoenix company Pomchies shifts to making and selling face masks online Pomchies is known for making those poms that you can attach to your suitcase; they also make headbands, scrunchies and water bottle carriers. Now Pomchies is adding masks to their product line.

A Phoenix photographer now offers social-distancing photos, a Phoenix company that makes headbands and scrunchies is now selling face masks, and a pharmacy is now making and selling hand sanitizer.