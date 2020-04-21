TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At Wessen International Kitchen in Tempe, business was booming, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, everything at the family-owned restaurant changed.
"It’s all with love. I cook with love," said owner Wassan Murate. "I lost most of my customers."
Like so many restaurants, Wessen International Kitchen modified its business hours and shifted to takeout and delivery orders. But they needed a way to reach new customers, so they made some of their specialties and captured them all on camera to use online and social media. Aaron Eriksson is the photographer behind the money shots.
"Consumers don’t really respond to average content," Eriksson said. "They respond to relevant content, so you want your content, whatever it is, to be as amazing as possible."
Eriksson did the photo shoot at Wessen International Kitchen for free, and he plans do to the same for other businesses. He says it's his way of helping fellow small business owners.
"It’s hard enough in good times, but when 90% of your business gets pulled away, it’s not fair," he said. "I do what I can. We all should be doing what we can."
It's not just small businesses helping other small businesses. Vistaprint just partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to launch the Save Small Business Fund, which offers $5,000 grants to small businesses.
To qualify for one of the grants, a business must employ three to twenty people, be in an economically vulnerable community, and have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's meant as a way to get you through week by week or month by month until we're on the other side of this," said Adam Lawless, a spokesperson for Vistaprint. "The hope is that in pairing our grant with a multitude of other businesses and grants out there that are looking to help, that we'll be able to come together as a patchwork quilt to help small business."
In that patchwork, every dollar counts and every photo is a shot at survival.