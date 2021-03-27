PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been a long year for Urban Cookies Bakeshop in Phoenix. And after deciding to continue enforcing a mask mandate despite Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order earlier this week saying it's no longer necessary, that's made this year seem even longer for co-owner Shaun Breese.
"It was literally instantly that we started to get some pushback, started to get customers complaining," says Breese. "We started having customers not wearing masks because they think there isn't a mandate anymore."
Breese knows she isn't the only business owner experiencing these types of interactions. They've happened at small businesses, large chains and everywhere in between. It's the timing of the governor's decision that she has an issue with.
"If we had just waited a little longer, we would have been ready. I think a lot of small businesses would have been ready," says Breese. "But now, it feels like a bit of a setback."
For some business owners, the decision to continue implementing a mask mandate is simple. The health of their employees is the biggest priority, and with so many still not vaccinated, wearing masks is the best way to stay ahead of the virus and prevent it from potentially impacting their businesses. At Urban Cookies, the plan was to start lifting mask restrictions a month from now.
"All we really wanted was 30 days to give those people who wanted a vaccine an opportunity to get it and to feel safe," says Breese.
On this day, those customers in attendance seemed to have no problem with that.
"I think that people need to be safe," says Eloy Yndigoyen. "Better safe than sorry, so people should be wearing a mask."
"We're defeating the whole purpose. It's good to be free, but being free means respecting other people," says Philip Alexander. "And once we do that, I think we'll be in a much better place."
So while some opposition still exists towards her policies, Breece pushes forward by offering takeout and curbside pickup as alternatives for those who don't want to wear masks around her property.
"It literally comes down to what's on my mask, right? Be kind," says Breece. "I think that's what we're really asking people to do."