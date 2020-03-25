TEMPE and GILBERT, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses across the country to stay connected with clients during the coronavirus emergency.
Rachel Carroll, the owner of The Neuromuscular Studio in Tempe and Gilbert, is taking that message to heart, and created a new YouTube video series to help her clients reduce pain, even while her business is temporarily closed.
"I've been in business for 17 years and I've weathered other storms and have come out stronger because of it," she said. "At this point, I'm not concerned for my business' sake. I'm more concerned about our clients."
To stay connected to those clients, Carroll teamed up with other local experts in pain relief to create a YouTube video series that's available for anyone, even if you're not a client, to watch. It's full of interviews about pain relief and pain management, especially now that so many people are adjusting to new home offices.
"Trust that we are going to be there for you when this is all over and all past us, but we do need your support for sure," Carroll said.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, business owners who want to maintain relationships with customers during the coronavirus emergency should commerce also has some advice for small businesses that want to stay connected to their customers through this emergency should let customers know what's being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19, increase social media presence, and offer online deals