Phoenix area business gears up to partially reopen Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hall of Frames is one of the many retail businesses gearing up to re-open their stores. Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey gave them the green light to slowly open their doors under certain guidelines.

"We have spent hours and hours, like working normal days, long days with the family of my family business, trying to prepare for absolutely everything conditionally, to get the stores back open," said Sean Kogan, VP of Marketing for Hall of Frames.

Arizona governor issues guidelines for retail stores to reopen next week Gov. Doug Ducey issued guidelines on Friday for retail businesses to reopen their doors for the first time in more than a month.

On Monday, retail businesses are allowed to offer curbside pickup or personal shopping. Hall of Frames is opting for appointments only. Then come Friday, retail stores can fully reopen, under certain conditions.

Among the states guidelines, customers will be asked to: Maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other customers and employees.

Wear masks to cover their nose and mouth.

Shop at non-peak hours if possible.

In the Hall of Frames stores across the Valley, you will find glass shields at the counters, sanitizer wipes and social distancing markers on the ground.

The governor's announcement comes as our economy continues taking a hit and businesses fight to stay afloat.

"We were lucky enough to get approved for the PPP loan, but haven’t received the funding yet," said Kogan.

Only time will tell how things play out this week. For now, businesses, like Hall of Frames, are eager to rebound.