Phoenix area business gears up to partially reopen Monday

"We have spent hours and hours, like working normal days, long days with the family of my family business, trying to prepare for absolutely everything conditionally, to get the stores back open," said Sean Kogan, VP of Marketing for Hall of Frames.
Gov. Doug Ducey issued guidelines on Friday for retail businesses to reopen their doors for the first time in more than a month.
On Monday, retail businesses are allowed to offer curbside pickup or personal shopping. Hall of Frames is opting for appointments only. Then come Friday, retail stores can fully reopen, under certain conditions.
Among the states guidelines, customers will be asked to:
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet from other customers and employees.
- Wear masks to cover their nose and mouth.
- Shop at non-peak hours if possible.