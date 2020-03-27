PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several Boy Scout troops in the West Valley helped out a crucial nonprofit with supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.
Litchfield Park's Troop 90 and Troop 99, plus Troop 194 in Surprise, collected items for the nonprofit UMOM New Day Centers, which started earlier this week. Those items included diapers, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and games. The donations were then delivered to UMOM's collection center on Friday. The donation drive came at just the right time since the charity has seen a dip in donated items.
"We've had a major hit in just donations. We depend a lot on the community for financial support, but we've also been hit with ordering supplies. Just like everyone else out there looking for supplies, we're also looking for supplies," said Darlene Newsom, CEO of UMOM New Day Centers.
UMOM serves about 800 people, including homeless families, single women without children and children aging out of foster care. There are also 135 families on the waitlist. Darlene said the nonprofit needs donations like children's diapers of all sizes (specifically, sizes 5 and 6), adult diapers, word games, books and activities for kids. People looking to help can donate to the UMOM collection center at 3333 East Van Buren Street in Phoenix. They don't even have to get out of the car when they drop off the items. There is also an Amazon wishlist for donations. For more information on how you can help out, go here.