PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since last week more than 200 blood drives have been canceled in the state, as state leaders have asked us to social distance.

But donating blood is the exception, says Dr. Ralph Assallo with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, one of the nation’s biggest blood suppliers.

“It’s not a mass gathering. It is not something that is optional; we need to have blood on the shelves when patients need it,” said Dr. Assallo.

In fact, the U.S. Surgeon General has declared blood donation an essential function.

“We face a potential national blood shortage if we don’t have donors coming in,” said Dr. Assallo.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisor Bill Gates was first to donate blood at Friday’s drive in Sunnyslope and wants others to know that your safety is a priority.

“No. 1 social distancing, they’re cleaning everything,” said Gates.

But people should note that not everything can be performed at six feet away.

“We obviously can’t take blood. We obviously can’t do physical examinations without being together,” said Dr. Assallo.

American Red Cross in AZ and afar face blood shortage during coronavirus pandemic It's happening from the coronavirus shutting down schools and businesses across the Valley, the same places where blood drives are held daily.

Dr. Assallo also says there have been no reported cases of coronavirus being transmitted through the blood.

To make an appointment to donate blood go to vitalant.org.