PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We've seen so many Arizona businesses step up to make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.

One of those companies is Bumkins. It's widely known for making baby feeding products, like bibs. But now, there's been a shift in production. They're making hospital grade masks. After 30 years in business, the owner of the Phoenix-based company says she isn't worried about sales right now.

Jakki Liberman says her main concern is how her company can do its part in the coronavirus pandemic. The shift to produce masks was fairly easy. They have the supplies already needed to make them.​

Bumkins' factories are overseas, where they're following strict safety guidelines. The factories are shipping those masks here to the Valley, where they are being given out to hospitals and health centers for free.​

"All of our factories that have finally gone back to work and are on the other side of this. They have been so compassionate, worried about us watching and seeing what's going on," Liberman said. "It's really amazing what a global family we are."

What began as a couple of hundred masks, will eventually reach into thousands of masks being made. Liberman said they'll continue making them, while there's a need.

So far, Bumkins has given masks to Phoenix Memorial Hospital and the Maricopa County Pyschiatric Center, as well as other community health centers.

If you or your group are in need of hospital grade masks, email marketing@bumkins.com and they'll do their best to send some out. ​