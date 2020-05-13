PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A chain of hospitals in the Phoenix area is rolling back restrictions when it comes to visitors.

Abrazo Health hospital said effective Wednesday, one visitor can be with a patient in the emergency room or for a scheduled elective procedure. Visitors will have to be checked out first.

"We screen all of our visitors. They will be required to go through temperature screening. They will be required to answer questions about symptoms and recent travel," said Christina Oh, CEO of the Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear.

Those who don't pass the screening won't be allowed in. Those who do will wait in designated spaces inside the facilities for visitors. "We've made sure our waiting areas are configured so that they are waiting in a socially distant pattern," said Oh.

The update in policy affects all of the Abrazo Health campuses, which are Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Abrazo Central Campus in Phoenix, Abrazo Mesa Hospital in Mesa, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus in the Northeast Valley and Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear.

Some coronavirus restrictions will remain, such as allowing only one visitor for childbirth and end-of-life patients. All staff, physicians, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the hospital.