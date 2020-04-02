PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Connor Bullard has a challenge for Valley ballplayers.
"It's a challenge to get kids outside in their backyards or stay inside, to motivate them in this terrible lockdown. For them not to lose their edge and for me not to lose my edge," said Bullard, in a Facetime interview from his home.
Baseball seasons have been canceled all over the country. Connor has been a standout catcher on his Red Mountain USSSA baseball team. He trains every day and put together five days of workouts to challenge his peers.
"It got over 3,000 views," said Bullard.
It even caught the eye of New York Yankees catching director and quality control coach Tanner Swanson. Swanson commented on one of Connor's catching videos.
Connor completed the five days of challenges and was back at work on Thursday in his backyard. Next up, he and his dad plan to test baseball bats.