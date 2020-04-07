PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the Summer Olympics in Tokyo is on hold until 2021, paralympic archer and Valley native Eric Bennett is training in preparation.

"For years, I’ve used a little piece of climbing rope that I tie to the bow string," Bennett said. "I bite down, pull back, and let go."

Archery is all that Bennett’s ever known.

"My dad was a bowhunter here in Arizona and I was like 7 years old when I got my first bow," Bennett said. "I love shooting my bow; it's my favorite thing to do."

Things took a turn when Bennett was hit by a drunk driver in a car accident at 15 years old and lost his arm. For nearly a decade, Bennett thought he’d never be able to shoot his bow again.

"With the help of my dad, we came up with a way for me to shoot with my feet, which was crazy, and then we started figuring out a way for me to shoot with what’s called a mouth tab and that’s how I shoot today," Bennett said.

Bennett's never looked back. He’s a three-time Paralympian, a two-time national champion, and has more international medals than he can count. His training routine is rigorous.

"I’ve been competing for 15 years so I’m shooting about five times a week, two to three hours a day," Bennett said.

What others might call a limitation has done anything but hold him back.

"In a lot of ways, it's made me the person I am today," Bennett said. "I had a really good family structure and support system that helped me realize I’d still be able to do all of the things I wanted to do."

Along with training for Tokyo 2021, Bennett is an engineering teacher in the Dysart School District.

"When I got archery back in my mid-20s, that was awesome and I’ve done nothing but shoot my bow since," Bennett said.

Bennett's advice to any hopeful archer to be would be to contact your local pro shop where they offer classes.