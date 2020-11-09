PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Arizona and across the country, which is why news about a possible vaccine couldn't have come at a better time.

"Very excited and very hopeful," said Phoenix visitor Meg O'Sell. "I hope I can be one of the first people to get it."

Pfizer says early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective Drugmaker Pfizer said Monday an early look at data from its coronavirus vaccine shows it is more than 90% effective.

Early data from drugmaker Pfizer shows its current coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective, based on a study of more than 43,000 people. The Food and Drug Administration had expected any COVID-19 vaccine to be only 50% effective.

"Everybody is talking about the virus and being afraid of the virus," aid Teresa Hendrin. "We need something to get people out in public again, and so the thought of having a vaccine that will allow schools to reopen is really encouraging news."

Dr. Quinn Snyder is an emergency room physician in Mesa. He is encouraged and hopeful by the latest vaccine news from Pfizer. But Dr. Snyder insists, this isn't a done deal.

Pfizer CEO: Our vaccine timing had nothing to do with politics Pfizer's encouraging news about the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine came nearly a week after Election Day. But Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the timing had nothing to do with politics.

"We really just don't have time, unfortunately, with determining safety and efficacy of the vaccine," said Snyder. "We can see early on, it appears to be safe and effective, but just don't know what will happen over the course of several years."

According to Pfizer, the company is planning to seek emergency authorization for its vaccine by the end of the year if results from its trials continue to go smoothly.

Health care workers would be among the first to receive the vaccine, with it likely available to the public by the middle of next year.

"We all sincerely hope this works out well and that it will be effective enough to go back to a more normal life," said Snyder. "That's what we all want, right?"