SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With gyms in Arizona closed until at least July 27, personal trainers are left in limbo about what they can do next.

Mountainside Fitness was forced to close all their locations at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A judge sided with Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that closed gyms, bars and certain other businesses. That means personal trainers like Rebecca Lambert are struggling to help clients since they can't meet them at the gym.

"With everything going on with this pandemic, everybody's trying to get healthier and if they're not able to do that the way they were before, just it is stressful for them and for myself because I want what's best for them obviously," Lambert said.

Lambert said she tries to do what she can for her clients by giving them workouts for being at home or at the park, but she struggles with the limitations.

"It's not the same as coming into the gym having that kind of, just the comradery of everyone around you as well," said Lambert.

She added she thinks it's unfair Ducey closed some businesses like gyms but others are allowed to stay open.

"It is frustrating to know I can go to a casino tonight and lose a bunch of money but I can't go to the gym and get healthy," Lambert said.

Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten estimates he has lost millions of dollars because of the shutdown but he promised to pay Lambert and her colleagues during the closure. Members won't be billed either. But nobody knows what the future holds when the order ends.

"After that, though, we don't know what's going to happen. We don't know if they're going to extend the amount of time we're closed. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens," Lambert said.