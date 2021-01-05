PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant that has been a staple of a central Phoenix neighborhood for decades will have to close its doors at the end of the month.
The owner of Persian Garden Café, Mahmoud Jaafari, said he'll have to shut down on Jan. 31. Along with the difficulties of surviving during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jaafari said he can't stay open because his rent is going up by 40%, or about $1,000.
"It's impossible to raise that kind of revenue in this time," said Jaafari.
He opened Persian Garden Café on Thomas Road near 15th Avenue in 2000 and has been endured the ups and downs of the economy since then. But with the safety restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been too much.
"We are at 25% capacity. The tables are 6 feet apart and no one comes," said Jaafari.
He said he has relied on food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, but that isn't enough money to keep the business open. He decided to close a couple of months ago but he's still having trouble dealing with it.
"I'm still in shock," said Jaafari. "It's difficult for me to gather myself and start a new business."
He said it would be too expensive to move the restaurant to somewhere else. Jaafari said he plans to do some catering and when the pandemic subsides, he might start a new restaurant.