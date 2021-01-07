PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members of a Peoria woman who died this week say they cannot fulfill one of her final wishes. More than a decade ago, 84-year-old Constance Kentfield made arrangements for her body to be donated to science after she died. Now, after losing her battle with COVID-19, those plans are out the window.
"The feeling is not just being completely blindsided by this, but feeling like you have arrangements made and everything is on lock. Now, all of a sudden, it is not," said David Dawdy, Kentfield's son.
Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine says most medical schools and organizations across the country aren't taking bodies of people who died from COVID-19.
"There's real concern with the risks that the body then poses for transmitting the virus to those students or researchers or anyone who comes into contact with it," said Marvasti.
Dawdy said his family had no idea until after Kentfield died. Now, he says they are left scrambling while heartbroken over the matter.
"If people are in a situation, like my mother, where they think they have plans made and they are still in a position to check on those plans, they need to do that," said Dawdy.
Kentfield made arrangements with the organization called Science Care. The CEO sent Arizona's Family this statement:
"We encourage anyone considering donation to make their wishes known by signing up on the Science Care Donor Registry, and proactively discussing with their loved ones their wish to donate. We educate throughout the process that registration does not guarantee acceptance. Donation is conditional upon medical suitability at the time of passing. This honors the intent of the donation and safely serves the needs of the medical community."