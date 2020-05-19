PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria woman is thankful she is finally home after she says she was stuck on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship for more than two months.

Twenty-two-year-old Makenna Madden said she was a cruise ship dancer and spent 62 days at sea, floating around Barbados until she could get back to Arizona Saturday.

"A little bit of a dream job turned into a nightmare," said Madden, who does not plan on going back to work for a cruise line.

Madden says she was with about 1,200 crew members when the coronavirus guidelines stopped their travels.

"We had to drop off all the guests in Miami, and then from there, it was kind of like a party for a little while, and then it got super serious," said Madden. "We got put into isolation."

She had her boyfriend to keep her company, but some people had no one. At one point, she said crew members could not leave their cabins for 15 days.

"There were some crew members that were downstairs in the crew cabins with no lights, no windows, nothing, so no natural light coming in," said Madden. "They did this thing called a fresh air walk where they would go out for two hours in the day, and they would have to go back and isolate in their cabin."

She said she found out on May 8 she was finally coming home.

"When I finally saw my family, it was incredible," said Madden. "Even to just be on land and see my doorstep. I didn't believe I was coming home at all because after being told five times you can go home and then that being taken away from you, I didn't believe that until I was literally five minutes away from my doorstep."

Madden says she will be in quarantine at home until the end of the month. She does not believe anyone on her ship had coronavirus but says some people from other countries are still stuck on board. Royal Caribbean International has not responded to our request for comment.