PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A employee with the Peoria Unified School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, all notifications have been made to those who had contact with the employee. Four students have been told to quarantine for two weeks. The district gave the following statement to Arizona's Family:

We did have an employee test positive for COVID-19. We have worked with the county on the proper procedures and notifications. Out of an abundance of caution, we notified four students’ families via phone who may have been exposed that the county is requiring them to quarantine.

The district sent the following letter home to the families of the students who may have been exposed.

Dear Peoria Unified Families -

As the safety of our staff, students and community is our top priority, we want to let you know that we recently became aware of an individual diagnosed with COVID-19. The dates of the potential exposure occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 18 through Thursday, Aug. 20. As a result, your child will need to be quarantined for 14 days from the potential date of exposure to watch for any symptoms (Thursday, Sept. 3). We have already notified our Facilities Department to take appropriate measures to ensure any areas potentially exposed by this individual are thoroughly cleaned. We are confident that we have diligently followed the necessary safety procedures and protocols required to keeps people safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel it is our duty to inform you of your child’s potential exposure to the virus.

Right now, students are not attending classes on campus. All Peoria Unified K-12 students started school on August 5, 2020, in a virtual instruction model. However, some schools in the district are offering in-person support services. Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order 2020-51, required districts across the state to offer free, in-person support services for students in need.