PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Parents at Terramar Academy of the Arts in Peoria got a letter last week informing them of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

An outbreak is when two or more students or staff members test positive for the coronavirus within a 14-day period. According to the letter, dated October 8, the outbreak didn't involve any students.

Deer Valley Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It marks the 19th outbreak at a school in Maricopa County. According to the Maricopa County Department of Health, 16 of the outbreaks are "open," meaning it's been less than 28 days since a new case could have been transmitted in the school, and three of the outbreaks are closed.

"I live in the Deer Valley School District, I live in that area, and if that area is becoming a hot spot and there's outbreaks at specific schools, I mean those are people who live in our neighborhoods and I deserve to know what's happening," said Ruben Miranda, a former teacher at Deer Valley Unified School District who left this fall over concerns about the way the district was approaching in-person learning.

Miranda says schools should be notifying the community when an outbreak occurs, rather than people finding out day after a letter is sent out.

Currently, Maricopa County only lists the number of schools with outbreaks, not the specific schools.

Pinal County health dept. closes high school after finding "cluster" of COVID-19 cases The Pinal County Public Health Department has mandated the closure of San Tan Foothills High School after “a cluster” of COVID-19 cases were identified at the school.

But Dr. Gary Kirkilas, a pediatrician at Phoenix Children's Hospital, says schools for the most part have been doing okay.

"Schools are places of education, but suddenly they're thrust into this position of being viral mitigators," Kirkilas said. "I think it's really key that the parents and the particular families that are in that particular classroom or in the school in general should know. I don't know what the benefit would be of letting the entire community know."

Dr. Kirkilas says that while it's important a school notifies parents when someone test positive for COVID-19, it's also crucial that parents monitor their children and keep them home from school when they're sick.

"Once a student is there and they're sick, that really sends the whole system into a loop," Dr. Kirkilas said.