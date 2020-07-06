PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Darren Skousen's moment of hope was stripped away on Thursday. The 43-year-old father said he was first in line for a kidney transplant after waiting a year and a half. But Skousen said the crisis in our state halted the surgery at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.

"Everything was good to go, except there were no rooms. So they had to turn down the kidney," said Skousen.

Skousen's health journey has been a long road. He said after high school he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that slowly started to kill his kidneys.

"When I was 25 I lost my native kidneys and I had a transplant in 2002," said Skousen. "That transplant lasted 16 years and transplants don't last forever."

For now, dialysis is keeping Skousen alive, but it is hard on his body. Waiting for a new kidney is taking a toll.

"It is hard on the whole family to be honest, the emotions of up and down," said Skousen.

But Skousen is not giving up. Instead, he is holding onto hope for another match and relief for our hospitals.

"There are only certain things that I can control. Outside of that, it's just a patience thing and a waiting game. I control what I can control, that's pretty much all I can do," said Skousen.

We reached out to Banner Health to confirm that the kidney transplant was halted because of capacity. They said they can't comment due to patient privacy concerns.