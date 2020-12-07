Paloma Park in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Peoria is joining the growing list of cities banning sports tournaments to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The city said all sports tournaments at city facilities from Tuesday to Jan. 8 have been canceled. Officials also closed the Peoria Community Center. The Rio Vista Recreation Center and Peoria libraries will still be open with special rules like mandatory masks, limited occupancy and social distancing. Community and neighborhood parks and trails are still open, too. Park amenities like restrooms, ramadas, dog parks, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts are open, but people must practice social distancing.

Phoenix, Surprise, Tempe and Tucson are not allowing tournaments right now. For Phoenix, the ban lasts until at least February. Like Peoria, Phoenix's park amenities are still open as well.

 

