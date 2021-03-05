PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vaccinating people based on their age is the fastest way to get to most Arizonans with chronic health conditions. That's what officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said in their weekly briefing on their vaccine rollout.

For people living with immunocompromised conditions like cancer, diabetes and Down syndrome, the news is frustrating.

Goodyear grandmother Genevieve Bowen is in remission after having battled bone marrow cancer for many years.

"I know that I am high risk and it's been a long journey," said Bowen.

She relies on chemotherapy to keep her alive, but it also makes her severely immune-compromised.

"Three years ago today, I had my stem cell transplant because of the cancer I had, which is multiple myeloma," said Bowen.

Despite this, she says her husband was vaccinated before her—just because he was older.

"He had both his shots because he is over 75, but I am not," said Bowen.

Arizona's Family has been flooded with emails and phone calls from people just like Bowen, unhappy with the state's age-based approach to its vaccine rollout.

"You feel like you're a time bomb and if you get the virus, you're high risk it might just end your life," said Bowen.

However, during the state health department's weekly vaccine briefing, Dr. Cara Christ, the head of the department, said the approach will actually get to Arizonans with health issues sooner than any other previous phases.

"Those with medical conditions weren't until (Phase) 1C, which Maricopa County, Pima County, we haven't moved into the essential workers," said Christ.

Christ said people 55 or older make up the majority of people in our state with "high-risk conditions," some 60%.

"This will actually, based on the timeline, get those higher-risk individuals vaccinated faster because they won't have to wait until the entire list of essential workers, which was extensive in Arizona," said Christ.

But if you ask Bowen even though it may be the simplest approach for the state, it doesn't make it fair.

"I have a house to take care of, a husband, family it's imperative people with higher risk are able to get," said Bowen.

According to the Arizona Center for Disability Law, people with high-risk conditions are two to three times more likely to die from COVID-19.