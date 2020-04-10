PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's peak allergy season in Arizona. Right now, there is a high pollen count from trees and grass. And it's got some people wondering if they're struggling with allergies or symptoms of coronavirus.

It's a question Arizona Allergy Associate's Dr. Rahul Rishi has been asked over and over again. "What's the difference between allergies and symptoms of coronavirus," Dr. Rishi says people want to know.

Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

Dr. Rishi said coronavirus almost always brings fever, fatigue and muscle aches, whereas allergies bring congestion and runny nose. There is one symptom that is similar between the coronavirus and allergies: shortness of breath. "Allergic asthma is much more prominent in our society than people are aware of," said Dr. Rishi.

And, Dr. Rishi said coronavirus is especially dangerous for people who have allergic asthma. "Asthmatics are an increased risk of developing complications with this virus," said Dr. Rishi.

Dr. Rishi said if you or your child is wheezing or have shortness of breath, there's a good chance you might have asthma. It's a serious condition that needs medication. Dr. Rishi said see an allergist if you believe you have asthma, but see a doctor if you have a fever or a cough.