MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is now a national hot spot for COVID-19. As the virus spreads, more people are looking to get tested. The nonprofit Equality Health partnered with the City of Phoenix and offered free coronavirus testing Saturday, June 20. The testing site was at 67th Avenue and Encanto Blvd in Maryvale.

US coronavirus cases surpass 2.3 million with more than 121,000 deaths Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 2.3 million with more than 121,000 deaths.

Equality Health said people started lining up at 3 a.m. They were aiming at helping underserved communities and people without insurance. Officials said they tested 800 people but had to turn people away because they ran out of tests.

Equality Health said the huge turnout was because the West Valley doesn't have a lot of testing sites. Arizona's Family spoke with some people who waited five to six hours to get tested.

"I am showing symptoms, and I want to make sure that my family is safe," said Michael Brown. "I couldn't find an appointment until Tuesday, and I was trying to get in as soon as possible."

Tried 4 places over the last two days in the west valley. 3-4 hour wait times with results taking 14-21 days. 1st took walkins only. No appointment required. Get there. Taking no more walkins, you need an appointment. Everyone is overwhelmed — tonikay (@tonikay84) June 20, 2020

We asked people online about their experiences trying to get tested for coronavirus, and got flooded with messages from people across the Valley. Many said appointments at testing sites and urgent cares were all booked up recently, while others waited for hours.