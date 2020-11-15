PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- People around the Valley are struggling to find rapid COVID-19 testing as Thanksgiving approaches.

This year, travelling back home is especially important to Riley Behrens. "This year is the most important year, because my brother and I are not living with my parents and my dad is somewhat sick. He was diagnosed with cancer and we lost my grandma two weeks ago," said Behrens.

Behrens is scheduled to fly to Oakland, California on next Sunday but he was exposed to COVID-19 just last week. Even though he has no symptoms, he's searching relentlessly for a rapid test to make sure he won't spread the virus to his family. "Its impossible. I looked for a few days," said Behrens.

Former state health director Will Humble said there is supply for both rapid tests and PCR tests but the demand is all for the quick results. "Because people want to make decisions today instead of 3 days from now," said Humble. "I urge you to have enough planning time so you can do the PCR test which is in more plentiful supply."

Places with saliva-based COVID testing expecting influx of people As COVID-19 numbers increase in Arizona, testing centers are expecting a renewed influx of people.

It might not be an option for someone in Behren's position. He said the last time he got a PCR test four weeks ago, results came in 10 days, too long for his flight in just seven. Now, he's wondering if he spends Thanksgiving with his family at all. "Do I go home and quarantine for 3 days? or do I not go home at all and not see my family," said Behrens.

On Sunday, ADHS in partnership with ASU announced free saliva based COVID-19 tests starting this week in the Phoenix-area. The turnaround time is 48 hours for results. For more information, click here.