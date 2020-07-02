PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Halfway through 2020 and months into the coronavirus pandemic, a long line wrapped through the parking lot, spilling out onto the streets at South Mountain Community College on Thursday, as people waited from three to six hours to get tested.

“It is heartbreaking it’s unfortunate that this is even happening,” said Bruce Battle from South Mountain Community College Foundation, which helped organize this site along with local nonprofits.

“The response shows the concerns on everybody’s mind the demand for testing,” added Battle.

"The cars alone in line is not the only indicator of how many people because we have cars with three people and four people in it," said Marsha Wood. She is helping administer the nasal swabs for Lab 24, a company out of Miami working under the CARES Act, which deploys to COVID-19 hotspots around the country.

“We’ve been in Texas, Connecticut, Florida, pulling up at 6:15. I was definitely surprised. We’ve been working with Hero Zona and the American Legion Post 65 and I’ve been getting some feedback that there was going to be a big turnout but this is beyond anything that I expected,” said Wood.

The COVID-19 case numbers continues to surge in Arizona since reopening Arizona has become one of the states across the country that has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases since Governor Ducey's Stay-At-Home executive order expired.

To get tested, you don’t need to register or make an appointment. You also don’t need to have any COVID symptoms; just bring your ID and be ready to wait. Results will be provided in seven to 10 business days.

Testing is available again Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out. The same goes for next Thursday and Friday.