GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The long lines returned to the State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site in Glendale on Saturday night. Video from the site shows dozens of cars snaking around the massive stadium.

One Arizona's Family viewer said it took her around four hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Another person said she had waited an hour and wasn't even in the stadium parking lot yet. Some claim people are showing up in carloads whether they have a vaccine appointment or not.

Traffic frustrates some at State Farm Stadium vaccination site "It seemed like at every intersection, there were people trying to get into State Farm Stadium," one man said.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said it's true, people are showing up without appointments but he also said some have appointments, just at other times.

"It has nothing to do with the staffing or operations," said Steve Elliott with ADHS.

The health department also tweeted out the same advice, show up with an appointment and on time.

Appointments are required at state #COVID19 vaccination sites. And if you have an appointment, you need to show up close to your appointed time. State Farm Stadium is seeing delays due to both of these issues. — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 28, 2021

The state-run COVID-19 vaccination site saw similar waits on Wednesday when Arizonans 16 and older were allowed to get the vaccine.