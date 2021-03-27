Long lines at State Farm Stadium

Dozens of cars snaked around State Farm Stadium on Saturday night.

 (Source: Arizona's Family viewer)

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The long lines returned to the State Farm Stadium COVID-19 vaccine site in Glendale on Saturday night. Video from the site shows dozens of cars snaking around the massive stadium.

Over 2 million Arizonans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

One Arizona's Family viewer said it took her around four hours to get the COVID-19 vaccine dose. Another person said she had waited an hour and wasn't even in the stadium parking lot yet. Some claim people are showing up in carloads whether they have a vaccine appointment or not.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said it's true, people are showing up without appointments but he also said some have appointments, just at other times.

"It has nothing to do with the staffing or operations," said Steve Elliott with ADHS.

The health department also tweeted out the same advice, show up with an appointment and on time.

The state-run COVID-19 vaccination site saw similar waits on Wednesday when Arizonans 16 and older were allowed to get the vaccine.

 

