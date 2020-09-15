TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After months of little to no business, a local event and party rental company is inching closer to pre-COVID-19 revenue levels. They say it's not that parties are getting any bigger, but it has to do with people's priorities changing.
Festive events and rentals lost nearly all their business during the shutdown. But for the first time since the pandemic started, things are looking up in the events and party rental industry, said Tempe business owner, Ginia Lucas. Lucas has been helping people create beautiful memories in the Valley for 40 years. She says she's seeing more couples going ahead with their wedding plans, just differently. With fewer guests and no venue fee, she's seeing a greater focus in the detail.
"Instead of having 200 or 300 people they originally planned for at a resort or hotel, they're doing 30 to 60 people at their home. They still need décor and that's what is making it nice for them because they are actually having something beautiful," said Lucas.
She's slowly making up for lost revenue by helping couples navigate the new world of ceremonies, from Zoom weddings to micro ceremonies with five people or less, to a wedding planned for this Thanksgiving. It is not quite a comeback but it's a start for everyone that loves a celebration.
"I think they're just so hopeful you know they know that the end may not be completely in sight but there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Lucas.
The company does not expect to recuperate their losses this year but they're OK with that, as long as they're still in business.