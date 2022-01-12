GLENDALE, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5) - With more schools either having to shut down or go virtual for a period of time — it's leaving working parents in a bind.

Now, even some daycares are shutting down due to COVID outbreaks, so is there a solution for working parents who need somewhere for their kids to go?

Wednesday was the last time students and families would be at Desert Heights Charter School in Glendale for a while.

The president announced because of a district COVID outbreak, their K-12 programs will be closed starting January 13th, and the plan is to come back on January 24th.

“I am very unhappy. We had some other disagreements with the school,” said parent Kassie Garcia. “I actually withdrew my kids because they didn’t give us a guarantee that they’ll come back; they just said they hope to come back.”

Garcia said she feels the school's communication hasn't kept parents in the loop enough, and now they're closing, leaving some families scrambling.

Deer Valley schools holding virtual classes, stop contact tracing “Everybody is experiencing the same thing... It is just so wide spread right now,”

“For our family, my husband and I sat down and had a lot of conversations, and we just feel like the communication is way too vague,” Garcia said. “I have no idea how many kids have COVID or how many teachers have COVID. I couldn’t even tell you. We just know that we’re shutting down.”

During the closure, Desert Heights will still offer childcare options for Pre-k students through four years old.

Tia Williams is a 2nd grader and kindergartner parent and isn't surprised by this move.

“I was wondering when it was going to happen because you’re seeing substitutes come in, now the substitutes are sick. So, I agree with it,” Williams said.

This is impacting her dramatically, though, but even with personal challenges, she agrees with the school's decision.

“I had to quit my job because the school was closing down off and on, but I agree that it’s keeping our kids safe. I would rather have my kids home being safe than here,” Williams said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Desert Heights’ president for an interview about the situation but didn't hear back Wednesday.

Desert Heights isn't the only school experiencing closures or back to virtual learning.

So, are there any care options?

While both the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA said they've had COVID outbreaks and some have had to close some locations for a period of time, they do have room for more kids at many Valley locations.

However, many of their openings are for before or after-school programs, but not all-day virtual learning programs. You can find all their information online.