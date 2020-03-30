PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deer Valley kindergarten teacher Kelley Fisher misses her students. Governor Doug Ducey's announcement that Arizona schools will remain closed through the end of the school year hit her hard Monday.

"It is a loss for us to not get to have that chance to say goodbye to our students. It is a different connection when you are teaching a five year old and you feel like they are your own," said Fisher.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

Fisher said the move is for the best. Meantime, she is trying to find ways to keep her younger students engaged as she tests out online learning.

"As I was watching the screen, the longer it went on, the more I could see some of the kids losing interest, and getting up and leaving, and coming back, and running around in a room," said Fisher.

Many parents can relate to Erica Petrowski, who is now taking on the role of teacher. With four children at home, her new job isn't easy.

"It has been challenging for me personally, because it has caused me anxiety," said Petrowski.

Tempe Union High School District started online classes today. But for some, access to online resources isn't even possible.

"It is a little confusing for a lot of students. A lot of them don’t have computers at home, they are using their cell phones primarily to do the work," said Steve Adams, a visual arts teacher at Mountain Pointe High School.

Adams said the district handed out thousands of computers to students in need, but they couldn't provide them for everyone. District officials said this is one of their biggest concerns, and they are working on ways to get everyone the resources they need.