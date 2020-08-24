TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Classes at Arizona State University have been back in session for just a few days, but some Valley parents say their teens have already been exposed to students infected with COVID-19.

"Not only, that but she had been in a car with that gal!" says Tyna Metzner, an Ahwatukee mom who had a freshman staying at the Palo Verde West dorm.

Metzner says, that on Sunday, her daughter was out with her new friends from the residence hall when one of the girls got a phone call informing her she had tested positive for the virus.

When the girls asked their resident assistant for help, Metzner says, the RA didn't offer any advice. Metzner says she and her husband got a hold of a campus physician, but the doctor did not know what the girls should do next.

"It was about 10 p.m. when we finally said just have your bag packed and we're going to come get you," says Metzner.

Metzner says she had reservations about sending her teen to college amid a pandemic, but she believed the university had a plan.

"When we attended the webinar it sounded like they had things kind of spelled out and in place," says Metzner. "But as soon as it actually came into play it felt like no one knew what to do."

ASU's COVID-19 resource page does not offer detailed information about student quarantine. According to the website, "for students living on camps, isolation space will be available along with a complete suite of health care and food deliver services."

Arizona's Family asked the university about its plan for students who test positive or have been exposed. A spokesperson sent a statement saying "when ASU becomes aware of a positive case, a team of health and student support professionals will assist each student with healthcare needs, isolation requirements, food delivery and continuation of academic studies." The statement says "high risk exposures" are "contacted and required to self-isolate."

Arizona's Family spoke with another Valley mom who said her daughter was exposed when her roommate at a different dorm tested positive. The parent said ASU provided a space where her daughter could safely isolate.

Metzner says that was not the case for her freshman, and she's not sure whether her daughter will return to the dorm. Metzner fears many more COVID-19 cases will crop up on campus.

"I think that's a very telltale sign of some very concerning things to come," says Metzner.