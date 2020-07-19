PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Amanda Steele is fighting for her child with special needs to finally graduate. Her 20-year-old son is in his seventh year at Mountain Pointe High School and just one credit away from getting his diploma. But Steele, like many other parents, still has mounting questions about the upcoming school year.
"Between the board meetings and stakeholder meetings, there just hasn't been enough time on special education families," said Steele.
Steele is part of a group of Valley mothers of children with special needs who are now demanding they are part of the conversation. They want to ensure families get the resources and support they need as the new school year looms.
"There are families that are not going to be able to do online, or in person, what are the school districts going to do for those students?," said Steele.
Brianna Allenn is part of that group. She has four children with autism. One of her sons needs a one-on-one aid. Allen and Steele are fighting to get more guidance from the state. They also want to keep some of the school services that children with disabilities desperately need.
"A pair of professionals comes to the homes, or if the student is able to go to the school prior to that because we are talking about some of these children not having months and months of services," said Steele.
For now, the organization Raising Special Kids said they are here to help. They have a list of questions parents should ask their school district.
For more information on Raising Special Kids, click here.