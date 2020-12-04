CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The parents of a Chandler teen, known for their work as boosters for the Chandler High School Swim and Dive Team, both died this week from COVID-19.

According to a GoFundMe set up by the Chandler High School Swim and Dive team, booster president Tony Vasquez and his wife Lisa died hours apart. Tony died the evening of Dec. 2, and Lisa died the morning of Dec. 3.

They leave behind a 17-year-old daughter, Brisa, a senior on the swim team at Chandler High.

"This couple has spent countless hours helping the swim team throughout their daughter's high school years, and never hesitated going above and beyond to create special experiences and memories for everyone," wrote Shannon Moxley on the GoFundMe page for the family.

It comes after Chandler High swim coach Kerry Croswhite died from COVID-19 at the end of July.

On Saturday at 10 a.m., Chandler High School will be dedicating its pool to Croswhite. Now, the ceremony will take on added significance.

According to Chandler High School Swim and Dive team booster club vice president Rachel Tribby, counselors are being brought in to help members of the team deal with this added trauma.

"We're really thankful for all of the love and support that the team has received," Tribby said.