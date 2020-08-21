PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Paradise Valley school board member is under fire for mocking parents on her personal blog.

Parents had sent emails to the board member, Dr. Sue Skidmore, with concerns about their child's well belling urging her to resume fall sports, particularly, contact sports like football and volleyball.

Parent Jeremy Boesl said the back and forth is weighing on his 17-year-old.

"He doesn't know what to believe he gets to go to practice but it's like is this all for nothing," said Boesl.

Other students are relying on the season to qualify for college scholarships, said parent Elena Bernardo.

"A couple of D-1 schools but they are not going to make him an offer until he has some film for three games," said Bernardo.

Days after parents emailed these concerns to members of Paradise Valley Unified School Districts' governing board there was no official response. Then they caught wind of board member, Dr. Skidmore's personal blog, where she seemingly mocks their requests, including one parent who said their son is depressed due to a lack of working out. She responds, saying he's "welcomed to hoist my sofa over his head innumerable times while I vacuum dog hair" and "he can dig up my dead bushes." She noted she'd even pay him.

In another paragraph, she said gets "headaches when she reads emails like, "My son may lose his football scholarship,' if the season is canceled."

"There is such a negative mental, emotional impact these kids are going through," said Bernardo.

We reached out to the district who said the blog is private, and not associated with them. We also reached out to Dr. Skidmore, who sent us this statement, responding in part, "My blog was solely a figment of my imagination to illustrate the importance of returning students and teachers safely to regular classroom instruction. I regret an assumption was made I was disrespectful to others; that was not my intent."

Board approves fall athletics schedule for Arizona high schools First practice for football is Sept. 7 with their first games on Sept. 30-Oct. 3.

Meanwhile, the district says fall sports are not officially canceled and they are still looking into health metrics to make their decision.