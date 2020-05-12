PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) -- Raising foster kids is tough, but now the pandemic is taking many foster families into uncharted territory.
"We were not trained for this," said foster parent Victoria Eging. "This is so different from any other form of foster parenting we've done."
With seven adopted kids and three foster children, the Eging family has a full house.
"It has just been tight quarters," Eging said. With school canceled, it's a house that's had to double as a classroom.
"When you're dealing with trauma children as all of our children are, they all have special needs, special requirements, individual needs. Then to try to put them on a computer to do school when they've never done that before. It was traumatizing for them," Eging said.
Those challenges come on top of shortages of formula and hygiene products for their little ones.
"You have to figure out what stores you can go to that you can quickly run in and run out just to see if they've got diapers and wipes, and when everyone wants wipes, they're even taking the baby wipes," said Victoria's husband, Eric Eging.
There have also been challenges for the organizations that serve families like the Egings.
At Arizona Helping hands, they can no longer accept gently-used clothing or other sorts of in-kind donations. That's struck a big blow to the supply of items they can give out to foster families.
"Our donations have been down," said Dan Shufelt, President, and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands.
They also haven't been able to accept volunteers -- now just relying on a small staff. Still, there is a way folks can help.
"The only things that we can accept from a donated product point of view are items that have been purchased for us through our Amazon wish list page on our website," Shufelt said.
The pandemic has been tough for everyone. But for the Egings, it's also been a learning experience.
"Just relax," Victoria Eging said. "These are children. Just go day by day, and everything will be alright."