PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic has created challenges for everyone, and those struggling with addiction are facing new obstacles for staying sober.

"Last year was incredibly challenging for many of our staff and many of our people that sought care," said Tamara Luckett, the clinical director at Calvary Healing Center. "They came in with underlying mental health and substance abuse disorders that may had been there previously. But in 2020, when you had COVID-9 and all of the challenges--the additional fear, anxiety, and depression that individuals experience exacerbated a lot of their symptoms and helped drive higher levels of addiction and substance use and often created those issues where they didn't exist previously."

According to the Phoenix field division of the Drug Enforcement Administration, there were 1,078 overdose deaths in Maricopa County in 2019. In 2020, there was a 160% increase with 1,752 overdose deaths in the county--about 500 of those are still under investigation.

"I know that we're seeing lots of deaths from COVID-19. There are also lots and lots of deaths due to this opioid crisis that we're having as well," Luckett said.

The DEA confirmed that while an increase in overdoses is due to the opioid crisis and fentanyl use, the pandemic is also to blame.

"Being in recovery on top of just having 2020 in general--it was big. I think that whenever it comes to our addiction, isolation, secrecy, that all really goes hand in hand," said Megan Grote, who is a recovering addict. "To be in a position to have to step back into that isolation because that's what's best for the world right now is terrifying and you have to adjust and adapt to all these different measures supporting each other and still finding ways to reach out to each other. It's not easy. It took a lot of different aspects and showing up at each other's doors with groceries or late-night phone calls, making sure we're telehealthing with our therapists and doing all of the things that go in hand with staying healthy."

Grote has been sober since 2017 and now works at Calvary Healing Center--the very place that helped her.

"It's almost surreal. I get to work with people who come from situations that are not so far away from where I was; it's really cool to be able to see people transform their lives," Grote said.

Luckett said that any time there is an increase in fear, stress, anxiety, depression, there is an uptick in substance use. Many people also experienced isolation during the pandemic.

"Addiction is a disease of isolation and it is increased and exacerbated by isolation. It thrives in isolation. So it's essential for individuals experiencing substance use and addiction, seek help, to find some way to connect. Isolation is addiction's best friend," said Luckett.

However, Luckett wants everyone to know that although there are protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, you can still get help.

"There are lots of opportunities for meeting in the community--12 Step, Smart Recovery, Celebrate Recover--and those are also available online, virtually," said Luckett. "Individuals that are experiencing substance use and addiction really need to seek a community or a support network that assists them because being isolated, especially during COVID, can increase all kinds of risk factors for those individuals and lead to additional substance use."

"Reach out, tell your family, look for help, there are options out there. This is a disease that you cannot fight alone and we are ready and able to help you," Grote said.