PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pacific Coast Conference [Pac-12] announced that sports for the 2020 fall season will only be scheduled as conference-only games until the health and safety needs of student athletes can be met.

The decision came after a meeting the PAC-12 CEO Group had on Friday, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports. Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The sports that would schedule conference-only games include football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. The start date for affected sports and mandatory athletic activities will also be delayed.

The Pac-12 student atheletes who decided not to participate in college sports this year due to safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will still have their scholarships honored and remain in good standing with their teams.

Pac-12 CEO Group says safety and health indicators have taken a downward turn. The organization emphasizes that the goal is for fall sports to go back to normal. However, the well being of its community and confirmation from state and local heath authorities must come first.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a released statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

A series of possible schedule models for fall sports, including conference-only schedules and postponed season starts, has been made. More information on these schedules will be released by July 31.

The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports.