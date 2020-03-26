PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When the state began restricting restaurants and bars amid COVID-19, Kelly Aubey, the owner of FilmBar, said he was preparing himself for financial ruin. Aubey closed and furloughed his seven employees.
After the shock wore off, he decided to do everything he could to save his business and started sharing his ideas with fellow business owners like Dawn and Earl White from 5th Avenue Café in central Phoenix.
“We were sad. We were not our usual smiling self’s. He came in to order a burrito to-go and started just telling us all the things he was doing,” said Dawn.
“You got to scramble. Anybody who has started a business that knows what it’s like to build something from the ground up. Sorry, time to do it all over again,” said Aubey.
His advice is to first start working vendors to differ payments. Once you know your budget and cashflow, figure out a way to continue operating and don't be afraid to get creative.
“I was making a list. We decided we would do full take-out and continue our menu,” said White.
Aubey also said to keep an eye on potential state and federal grants. If you need a handout, don’t be afraid to ask.
“And embrace your vulnerability for a minute,” said Aubey.
“And it's worked. We've been so grateful and as many customers as I've taken numbers for, we've called and just said, thank you,” said White.
One of the ways FilmBar is getting creative is by streaming their movies online. They have a full list on their website, thefilmbarphx.com.