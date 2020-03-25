PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is now reporting more than 400 cases of coronavirus statewide. The state has seen six deaths from the virus as of Wednesday morning.
The Arizona Department of Health Services' website shows 401 cases across the state, but early this morning, Mohave County reported its first positive case in Lake Havasu City. There was a second case in Mohave County later on Wednesday. Yuma County also reported another case, bringing their total to four and the statewide total to 404.
Maricopa County saw a jump of 52 new cases, bringing the county's total to 251. The rest of the counties' numbers break down like this:
- Apache: 7
- Cochise: 1
- Coconino: 23
- Gila: 0
- Graham: 2
- Greenlee: 0
- La Paz: 0
- Mohave: 2
- Pima: 49
- Pinal: 23
- Navajo: 37
- Santa Cruz: 1
- Yavapai: 4
- Yuma: 4
There are still 53 pending tests and 368 people have been tested by the state lab, according to the health department's website. AZDHS says 323 tests have been ruled out. The agency said the number of people tested does not include those tested at private labs. The total number of positives, however, does include results from private facilities.
AZDHS expects to see more cases of COVID-19 in Arizona, and there could be additional deaths.
