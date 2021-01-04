PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Monday that 90,880 Arizonans have been vaccinated as of January 3.

It was projected that about 384,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were expected in Arizona in the month of December at which they only received 314,750 of those. Now that we know only 90,880 have been administered, that leaves 223,870 vaccines unused.

The state says they are expecting 140,000 doses to arrive this upcoming week. They say that about 60,000 of those are meant for second doses.

On Dec. 30, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order that would help expand and speed up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution statewide.

"This is a health emergency, and we need all levels of government and our health system operating as such. Vaccines don’t do any good sitting in a freezer," said Ducey.

See the breakdown between Pfizer and Moderna vaccines delivered to Arizona so far below:

Pfizer (all first doses)

12/13 - 58,500

12/20 - 41,925

12/27 - 53,625

Moderna (all first doses)

12/20 - 119,400

12/27 - 41,300

More than 70 initial vaccination sites kicked off the first phase of distribution, with 650 more providers getting approved as additional statewide vaccination sites as supplies become available from January through March.

More than 2,000 long-term care facilities signed up for onsite clinics for residents and staff through the partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which are implementing the Moderna vaccine to those sites this week. It's expected to take three weeks to complete the first round of doses for skilled nursing facility residents and staff.

The first vaccine arrived in Arizona on December 14 from Pfizer to a Maricopa County health facility.