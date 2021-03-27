PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 2 million Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,008,916 Arizonans have received one dose of the vaccine and 1,236,338 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

“To everyone who has been vaccinated, I say thank you,” said Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement. "This achievement is a credit to the health care workers, staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly since December."

Vaccines that are available include Pfizer for 16-year-olds and older, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18-year-old and older.

"We’re looking forward to increasing supply from our federal partners,” Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a statement. “These safe and effective vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel after more than a year of struggle against COVID-19.”

Every Friday, ADHS says they will be opening new vaccination appointments at 11 a.m. at their locations including State Farm Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert (to become Dexcom), and ASU Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the Valley area. It is also good to continue to check the website because some appointments do open up daily due to cancellations.

Doses administered to date at each state site are:

State Farm Stadium, Glendale: 575,112

Arizona State University Phoenix Municipal Stadium: 130,345

University of Arizona: 72,777 (plus 23,883 before becoming a state site)

Chandler-Gilbert Community College: 64,231

On Saturday, Arizona added 776 cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths. The total of cases is 839,334 and deaths is 16,912.

You can register for a vaccine here at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To see the full ADHS website, you can find it here.