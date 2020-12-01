COVID Thanksgiving
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tuesday morning marked the highest report of coronavirus cases reported in single day in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) reported 10,322 new cases and 48 new deaths on Tuesday. However, these numbers are a result of a delay in reporting due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Dr. Cara Christ with AZDHS stated the following on her blog: It is important to note that these newly reported cases were from specimens collected over the last week and are not all from yesterday. Reviewing the Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Day section of the COVID-19 dashboard will provide better context for when cases have occurred. While today’s higher numbers have a simple explanation due to the long weekend, the numbers are still trending in a concerning direction, especially considering that the number of holiday parties and gatherings are expected to increase over the next few weeks. 

Arizona's Family looked specifically at the cases over the Thanksgiving holiday (Data current as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 1):

Dec. 1: None reported yet

Nov. 30: 45 cases

Nov. 29: 196 cases

Nov. 28: 1,406 cases

Nov. 27: 3,066 cases

Nov. 26: 1,561 cases

Nov. 25: 4,672 cases

Looking at the COVID-19 cases by day in Arizona, Nov. 23 has the highest number of COVID-19 cases since reporting was recorded with 5,574 cases. The second highest total is 5,451 cases on June 29.

AZDHS believes half of the COVID-19 cases are from asymptomatic individuals. While there is no mask mandate in place, Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Christ are encouraging everyone to wear a mask when in public.

