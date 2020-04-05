PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ortho Mattress is repurposing its Phoenix factory to help produce non-N95 face masks for the public.

The factory is working to produce 1,000 non-medical face masks a day, according to a news release from the company.

While that masks Ortho Mattress will be making are not the kind that should be reserved for use by health care workers, the company says its goal is "to meet ever-increasing demand by local officials for everyone to wear masks in public."

President Donald Trump and medical professionals changed their position on face masks for the public last week, and are now urging people to use any form of face mask because the coronavirus can be spread through talking or breathing.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been working and pleading for residents of LA to wear one since last week, hoping it will be something other cities and states will do, as well. That's one of the reasons Ortho Mattress decided to repurpose its Phoenix factory.

"Our heart went out to our customers in hospitality for the immediate need to protect their workers, and we now are embracing this call to action to support others in our community," said Ken Karmin, the CEO of Ortho Mattress. "Mayor Garcetti's plea that people should wear a protective face covering made us realize the imperative to step up our efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to the best of our abilities. It's a small step, but a needed one that we were happy to make because we're truly all in this together."

If you would like to order a face mask, you can do so on the Ortho Mattress website here starting April 6. Essential workers and senior citizens will get priority.