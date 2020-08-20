PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two restaurants are hosting a job fair for their new locations in Peoria.
The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker and Hash Kitchen are part of the Maggiore Group, which is opening a new location for each at Peoria's Park West shopping center located near 99th and Northern Avenues.
The job fair will be held from through Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants can apply in person at the restaurants. The restaurant group is looking to hire 200 people for a variety of positions, including kitchen managers, line cooks, bakers, servers, bartenders, hosts, and more.
The hiring event will take place at the new Peoria locations.
Hash Kitchen - 9780 W. Northern Avenue Suite 1100 Peoria, AZ 85345
The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker - 9780 W. Northern Avenue Suite 1110 Peoria, AZ 85345