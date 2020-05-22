SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Steve Martinez is the owner of Alo Cafe in Scottsdale. He was pretty excited when his popular breakfast spot reopened on May 11. But the thrill of inviting customers in again didn't last long.

A few days later, Martinez closed up shop again after hearing that one of his servers had been in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

"What I'm thinking is that if we stay open, when you know you have possibly transmitted the virus, that's egregious," said Martinez. "How can you inflict that on the public? It's public safety."

The restaurant owner immediately had his entire staff tested for COVID-19. According to Martinez, all of the results came back negative, which means customers and employees were never at risk.

"Oh, I think its reassuring, totally," said Georgeann Prince. "I'm a senior citizen, and I don't want to get sick. I don't want to pass it on to my friends who are senior citizens, some of whom have health concerns."

Another Valley restaurant, The Helton Brewing Company in Phoenix, also closed its doors again, for the same reason. Someone connected with the business had contracted coronavirus.

According to state law, neither restaurants were legally required to shut down, but owners felt it was the right thing to do.

"When you know there's a case, you have to take action," said Martinez. "You have to do the right thing. This is not fun, but I want the virus to be over. I want us to get a grip on it, and the only way is to knock it down and take the right steps."

The Alo Cafe is planning to reopen Saturday morning.