PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) -- Ashton Bingham and Art Kulik from Trilogy Media have gone viral going after scammers, and now the scam-fighting duo is sounding the alarm about job scams, as the nation’s unemployment rate remains staggering.
In a typical job scam, fraudsters post fake job listings in an effort to get people on the job hunt to hand over money, personal information, or both.
"A lot of people are freaked out right now. A lot of people are out of work," Bingham said. "A lot of people are in the most difficult times they’ve ever been in, so of course scammers want to exploit that and use that and take your fear of not being able to feed your family so they can steal from you."
According to the Better Business Bureau, employment scams and job listing scams are up approximately eight percent compared to the same time last year. Tell-tale signs that the job you’re applying for isn’t real include having to pay to get the job or being asked to supply credit card or bank account information, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The fake employer may even ask you to try out for the job.
“We’ve noticed a lot of what is going on is, ‘Hey, we need you to do a try-out. Work for us for one month, two weeks, one week,' whatever the time is and 'for that tryout we have to charge you $150 to see if you’re even capable of doing this job,'" Kulik said. "They will find a way, you work for us, you work for a big company you should be grateful you’re working for us."
Bingham and Kulik say you should also double-check the source of any emails you’re receiving about job opportunities. Make sure they’re coming from a legitimate company and not a generic account.