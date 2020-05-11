SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– Desert Ridge Marketplace is the latest shopping to reopen amid COVID-19. And some shoppers are starting to venture out.

At The Scottsdale Quarter, which opened on Friday, management is encouraging shoppers to wear masks and to social distance.

Marketing Director Christina Calhoun says foot traffic has been picking up as people discover they’re open. She wants the public to be prepared for a different shopping experience.

"But we are comfortable with the amount of people here. It’s keeping it nice and safe. Yesterday for Mother’s Day was a pretty impressive turnout,” said Calhoun.

Mall management says while the smaller mom and pop stores are reopen, most of the national chains are leaving some shoppers disappointed.

“I feel like a bird let out of the cage, but it’s not really working. I wanted to return something. The store is not open,” said one customer.

Before you do decide to head to your favorite mall or shopping center, Calhoun’s recommends visiting that shopping center’s website for a list of stores that are open.